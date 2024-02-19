Beldex (BDX) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. Beldex has a total market cap of $253.51 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.40 or 0.05688113 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00075803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00027711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00014741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,384,938 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,324,938 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

