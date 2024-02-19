Berenberg Bank Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 325

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.78) to GBX 325 ($4.09) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NWG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NatWest Group to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 280 ($3.53) in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 315 ($3.97) to GBX 330 ($4.16) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 310.63 ($3.91).

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 225 ($2.83). The stock had a trading volume of 44,455,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,172,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218.66. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.10 ($3.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 3,265.31%.

In related news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,778.39). In other NatWest Group news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.77), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,778.39). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,218 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,389.30). 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

