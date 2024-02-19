Biconomy (BICO) Trading 15.9% Higher This Week

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Biconomy has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $291.09 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Biconomy
Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,571,165 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.
Buying and Selling Biconomy
