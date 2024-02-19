bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Shares Up 4.7%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $112.00. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.00.

bioMérieux Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91.

bioMérieux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.