Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Cap of $443.86 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $25.34 or 0.00048941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $443.86 million and $10.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00051079 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00021104 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000159 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
