BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $166,305.93 and $109.50 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,066,550,261 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000972 USD and is up 15.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

