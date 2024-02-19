BNB (BNB) Trading 8.7% Higher This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $53.04 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $354.69 or 0.00685052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,544,059 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

