BNB (BNB) Trading 8.7% Higher This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $53.04 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $354.69 or 0.00685052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,544,059 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,544,214.91846147. The last known price of BNB is 352.74020888 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2068 active market(s) with $1,052,380,819.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.