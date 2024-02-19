Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. 65,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 23,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Butler National Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.