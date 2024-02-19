CashBackPro Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $653.84 million and $1.16 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $7.25 or 0.00013994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00015924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,782.05 or 0.99997532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009212 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00168183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006452 BTC.

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 7.33268184 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,227,505.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

