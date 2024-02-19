CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $41.85 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05225629 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,100,737.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

