Celestia (TIA) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Celestia (TIA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Celestia token can now be bought for about $18.54 or 0.00035784 BTC on popular exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $174.83 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celestia has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,024,328,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,024,109,589.04101 with 165,153,116.79101 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 18.8885825 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $137,380,967.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

