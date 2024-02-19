DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $158.02 million and $5.18 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,960.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.74 or 0.00521039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00136663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00052322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.20 or 0.00229409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00150320 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00027987 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,837,324,010 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

