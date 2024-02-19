DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNOW. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40. DNOW has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DNOW will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in DNOW by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DNOW by 535.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in DNOW during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DNOW during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

