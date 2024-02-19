Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £186 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from £170 ($214.05) to £186 ($234.20) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($215.31) to £157 ($197.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £195 ($245.53) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £162.19 ($204.22).
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
