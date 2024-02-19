Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $212.72 and last traded at $213.39. Approximately 167,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 51,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.30.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

