Gala (GALA) Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week

Gala (GALA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $961.80 million and $80.96 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 29,829,021,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,751,385,101 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

