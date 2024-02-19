GateToken (GT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.47 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 3% against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00009212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $460.30 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00015924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,782.05 or 0.99997532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00168183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006452 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,490,280 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,490,277.70319602 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.79490762 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,174,810.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.