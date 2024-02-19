Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2528 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QYLE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.63. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $27.07.

Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 31.68% of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.

