Goldfinch Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $91.40 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $91.40 million and $854,707.16 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,605,959 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch, launched in 2020 by Blake West and Michael Sall, revolutionizes credit systems by integrating them into the blockchain, enhancing financial inclusion. It uniquely offers crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral, widening access to digital capital. Using a ‘trust through consensus’ approach, Goldfinch enables borrowers to establish creditworthiness through collective assessment, bypassing the need for high crypto collateral. This fosters an on-chain credit history, key for scalable lending in emerging markets. The GFI token underpins community governance, incentivizes participation, and supports community grants. It’s vital in backer and auditor staking, integral to the protocol’s lending and governance. Goldfinch’s innovative model is transforming digital lending and borrowing.”

