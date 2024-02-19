Head-To-Head Contrast: TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TNR Technical and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragonfly Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,097.60%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than TNR Technical.

This table compares TNR Technical and Dragonfly Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.35 -$39.57 million ($0.59) -0.85

TNR Technical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dragonfly Energy.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy -38.41% -190.15% -52.10%

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

