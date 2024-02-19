Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.61 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $599.57 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00075462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00027509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00020515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000895 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.086143 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09388009 USD and is up 10.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $141,964,528.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.