Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Down 0.5%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.35. 30,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 45,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Taiwan. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and audio systems. It also provides cloud and networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers and satellite communications.
