Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0544 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $20.96 during trading hours on Monday. 1,205,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after acquiring an additional 971,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,755,000 after acquiring an additional 216,998 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

