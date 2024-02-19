Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP remained flat at $20.46 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,482. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.