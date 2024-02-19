Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.51. 28,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

