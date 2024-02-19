Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.22. 911,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

