Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0488 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.65. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 156,938 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

