Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0488 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,567. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

