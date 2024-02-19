Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $24.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

