Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.75. 16,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

