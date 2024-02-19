Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.75. 16,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

