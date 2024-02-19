Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.57. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,448. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,291,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

