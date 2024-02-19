Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Feb 19th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.57. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,448. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,291,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

