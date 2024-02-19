Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $23.57. 8,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

