Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSJT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $21.07. 25,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,200. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,371 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

