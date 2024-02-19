Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSJT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.07. 25,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.