Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSJU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

