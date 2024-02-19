Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $834,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

