Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.40. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,491. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

