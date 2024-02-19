Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 280,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,618. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 200,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 294,264 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

