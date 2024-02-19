Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of BSMW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.70. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,533. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

