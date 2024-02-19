Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1429 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KBWD traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

