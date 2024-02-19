Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1315 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.86. 40,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,724. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

