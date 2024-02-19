Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1294 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRIG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. 151,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

