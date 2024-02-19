Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on February 23rd

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1294 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,503. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $1,490,000.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

