InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on February 23rd

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
BSJV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,800. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $27.09.
