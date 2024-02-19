InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Plans Dividend of $0.07

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSSX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,279. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

