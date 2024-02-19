Jito Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $260.67 million and $70.65 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00004377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.3986308 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $97,955,341.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

