Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $827.52 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $827.52 million and $27.51 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,900,678,653 coins and its circulating supply is 3,491,905,784 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

