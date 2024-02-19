Komodo Price Up 7.2% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $41.30 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00049121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

