Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Shares Up 0.7%

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. 10,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 20,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Liberty Tax Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $193.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

