Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Lumenpulse Inc. (TSE:LMP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$21.24 and last traded at C$21.25. Approximately 43,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 68,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.27.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.25.
Lumenpulse Inc is engaged in the design, development, assembly and sale of lighting products. The Company operates in two segments: Lumenpulse LED products (LP) and other manufacturers’ products (OMP). The Company’s LP segments’ products consist of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. The Company’s LP segment designs, manufactures and sells lighting fixtures and solutions for indoor and outdoor applications with its focus on the commercial, institutional and urban environment markets.
